James D. Rossi, 61, of Ligonier passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh.
Born May 20, 1961, in Greensburg, he was a son of Donald J. Rossi and Mary Lou (Apel) Rossi of Latrobe.
Jim was a 1979 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in metallurgy from Penn State University. He joined his father and brother in business as a co-owner and vice president of technology at Westmoreland Mechanical Testing and Research Inc. in Youngstown. Professionally, he was a member of NADCAP and was instrumental in establishing many accepted norms and practices within his field.
Jim attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Ligonier and Sacred Heart Church in Youngstown. He was a member of the Latrobe Country Club, Ligonier Country Club, Pike Run Country Club, Duquesne Club, Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Lodge 907, and the Old Joe’s Club Charities. A sports fanatic, he enjoyed hockey, baseball, swimming and golf. He was also a football fan and particularly enjoyed following the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State Nittany Lions.
At home, Jim enjoyed cooking, gardening and reading. He had a thirst for knowledge and a curiosity for things unknown. He was an avid history buff and especially enjoyed Greek and Roman history. His passion for life was unsurpassed. He loved traveling and enjoyed many wonderful family trips. Jim will be lovingly remembered for his warm and welcoming personality. He was intelligent and well-versed in his interests and profession and was generous beyond measure. His heart knew no bounds, and he treated everyone with love and kindness.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, J. Richard and Fernande Bouille; sister-in-law Liette Ciarimboli, and a nephew, Brody Xander Rossi.
In addition to his parents, Jim is survived by his wife, Jo Ann M. Bouille Rossi, with whom he shared 34 happy years of marriage; daughter, Maria Vittoria Rossi of Latrobe; son, Donald James “D.J.” Rossi II and his wife, Meredith Clara Rossi, of Latrobe; brother, Michael J. Rossi and his wife, Leslie, of Latrobe; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Donald J. Bouille and his wife, Diana, of Ohio, and Michael J. Bouille and his wife, Rebecca, of Greensburg; numerous special nieces, nephews; many wonderful close friends, and his loving dogs, Sophia, Isabella and Coco.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Jim’s care team of doctors and nurses at UPMC Mercy for their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of Sacred Heart Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Entombment will follow in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.