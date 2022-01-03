James D. Nace, 70, of Derry passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born July 22, 1951, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late George and Harriet (Walsh) Nace.
James had been employed at the former Vulcan Mold & Iron Co. and Latrobe Brewing Co. He was a 1969 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
James was a member of the Cooperstown Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club, the F.O. Eagles Aerie 1612, Derry, and the Derry Rod and Gun Club. He loved animals and children, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Charli Lynn Marie Olson.
James is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda M. Rigby Nace of Derry; three children, Tracy Brubaker and her husband, Michael, of Latrobe, J.D. Nace and his wife, Stephenie, of Derry and Michael Nace and his wife, Diane, of Mechan-icsburg; four siblings, George Nace and his wife, Sally, of Louisville, Kentucky, Chuck Nace and his wife, Erica, of Jacksonville, Florida, Linda D. Rigby and her husband, Lenny, of Connellsville and John L. Nace and his wife, Donna, of Latrobe; seven grandchildren, Becca, Alex, Jayme, Brittney, Dillon, Parker and Olivia; four great-grandchildren, Cameron, Jackson, Braelynn and Carroll, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Darwin Tobias officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
