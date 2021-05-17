James D. Miller, 61, fondly known as “Skinny”, died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 16, 1960, in Greensburg, the son of the late Ronald W. and Elizabeth L. Miller.
He is survived by his sister, Dr. Erin L. Miller of Boardman, Ohio, several cousins and many close friends who were like family.
For the past 10 years, Jim was employed at Brush Aftermarket North America Inc. in Turtle Creek. Jim was a 1983 graduate of Slippery Rock University with a degree in business administration.
He was a member of the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity and lived at the infamous “Mustard” House with several of his fraternity brothers during his final years of college. To say Jim loved to have a good time would be an understatement. This was the man responsible for the good time!
An avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed his time in the woods or on the ocean hunting and fishing with family and friends. As much as he liked hunting whitetail and catching the “big one,” he also enjoyed telling the stories of the one that got away or cooking up his latest catch. He had a knack for finding the right spices to make almost anything taste good. If he had it to do all over again, he would have become a chef.
Jim was a life member of the Derry Rod & Gun Club, a member of the Greeks in Snydertown (even though he came from Scottish ancestry), and several other sports and social clubs in the area. He never met a dog he didn’t like and there was never a kid who didn’t like him, a true testament to someone’s character.
While his life was short, it was full. He will be deeply missed by his sister, close cousins and many friends.
Friends will be received 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, for a celebration of Jim’s life. Come prepared to share your favorite “Skinny” story. His ashes will be strewn later in the manner he requested.
Commented