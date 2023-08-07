James D. Johnston, 86, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Nov. 18, 1936, in Latrobe, a son of the late George R. and Lucy (Lape) Johnston.
Updated: August 7, 2023 @ 8:06 am
Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army and prior to retirement, he was a plasterer working for years with his father and brother. He was an avid hunter, liked to play golf and really enjoyed spending time at camp.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother George Johnston and his wife, Rose; an infant brother, Jackie Johnston, and his brother-in-law, James T. Bridge Sr.
James is survived by his sister, H. Susanne Bridge, and nieces and nephews: Lawrence Johnston (Kathy), Susanne Pischke (Joseph), Georganna Bell (Paul), James Bridge (Diane), Sandy Waszo (Doug), Brenda Bridge (Jim), Christine Krinock (Jack) and Thomas Bridge.
At Jim’s request, services and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
