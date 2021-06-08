James “Big Jim” Koutsky, 86, of Jeannette passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, surrounded by his girls.
He was born June 5, 1935, in Latrobe, a son of late Ernest and Anna (Melago) Koutsky. Prior to retirement Jim worked for the Norfolk Southern Railroad Co., and was a veteran,having served with the U.S. Army.
After building his house from the ground up, Jim loved to cook, and work on his car and home. He was extremely proud to be a grandfather and took care of his granddaughters and spent ever minute he could with them. His best friend puppy, Nala, and big puppy Diesel made sure that he had a smile on his face every day.
In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his loving wife of 41 years, Edna Minyon Koutsky, and his brothers who were twins, William and Ernest Koutsky.
He is survived by his daughter, Jeneen Tomajko and husband Ken Tomajko; grand-daughters, Raquel Gold and ErikaRose Gold and fiancé Dustin Derr; a step-grand-daughter, Melissa Tomajko and fiancé Conner Devers; a step-grandson, Brian Tomajko and wife Kamryn, and most importantly his puppy and pride and joy, Nala “The Bear” Tomajko. He would like to tell the puppies “Be Good Puppies.”
Friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in John V. Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette.
A blessing service will take place 1 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Alvin Aberion presiding.
Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Commented