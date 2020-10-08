James Baird “Jim” Van Kirk Jr., 70, of Latrobe died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Laurel Highlands.
Born March 18, 1950, in Uniontown, he was a son of the late James B. Van Kirk Sr. and Virginia (Boyer) Van Kirk.
He was a retired teacher in the Laurel Valley School District and a member of Latrobe United Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brother-in-laws, Alfred Smith and Clarence J. Plummer Jr.
He is survived by three siblings, Linda K. Smith, Sallie A. Plummer and David L. Van Kirk, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation, along with funeral service times, are to be determined and will be announced in Friday’s edition.
Burial will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Current state Department of Health guidelines recommend no more than 25 people in the funeral home at one time. Please follow this and all other recommendations while attending visitation and funeral services.
