James B. “Sam” St. Clair, 80, of Ligonier passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Olive St. Clair, and sister, Helen Jean Scott Smith.
He is survived by his brother, Richard L. (Mary Gill) St. Clair of Port Matilda, Centre County, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sam graduated from Ligonier High School in 1960 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy on March 1, 1961. In 1965 he was honorably discharged by the U.S. Navy, having earned the rank of EN2SS (engine man, second class qualified, Submarine Service). He left the service as a very proud veteran and was a life member of both the VFW and the American Legion. Sam had served on three Ligonier Borough councils, having been elected in 1993, 2012 and 2018. In addition, he had also been employed by Ligonier Borough, as borough mechanic, for 10 years beginning in 1997. He completed more than 20 years of elected and employee service for the borough. Sam became a fireman with Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. 1 and that volunteer relationship lasted for 58 years; he was elected fire chief by the fire company membership and served in that leadership role for 14 years. He was also awarded the Guy Hauger Memorial Award, which recognizes excellence to a fire company member and is symbolic of the memory of the great, legendary fire chief, Guy Hauger. Sam was a member of the Westmoreland County Fireman’s Association and the Fire Chiefs Association of Westmoreland County. Sam has been a lifelong member of the Pioneer Presbyterian Church, PCA.
Thanks to the staff at Bethlen Home for all the love and wonderful care you gave to Sam.
Friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658, (724-238-2611).
The Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard will present a service at 7 p.m. and Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. 1 will present a fireman’s service at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, in Pioneer Presbyterian Church, PCA, 240 W. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658, with Pastor David R. Kenyon officiating.
Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made in Sam’s name to either the Pioneer Presbyterian Church or the Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. 1.
Please visit www.SnyderGreenFH.com to send condolences.
