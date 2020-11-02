James A. Panizzi, 80, of Derry passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born Aug. 9, 1940, in Superior, he was a son of the late Andrew and Mary (Bellish) Panizzi.
James was a self-employed farmer, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Sarp; one brother, Robert A. Panizzi; an infant daughter, Lisa Panizzi, and an infant granddaughter, Sydie.
James is survived by his wife, Barbara J. (Ankney) Panizzi; two sons, James G. Panizzi and Robert A. Panizzi, both of Derry; one daughter, Cynthia L. Panizzi, of Waldorf, Maryland; six grandchildren, and two nieces.
There were no public visitations. Services and interment were private.
Arrangements were handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
