James A. Kuncher, 65, of Black Lick died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born Sept. 21, 1956, in Latrobe, a son of late Herbert and Winona (Fisher) Kuncher.
Prior to retirement, James worked at Ames Transportation as a truck driver.
He was a U.S. Army veteran. James enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, James Kuncher; his son Cody J. Kuncher, and his brother, Thomas Kuncher.
James is survived by his wife of 35 years, Susan L. Rager Kuncher of Blairsville; his daughter, Brandi S. Kuncher of Blairsville; four grand-children, Lucian J., Cody R.J., Alexander C.T. and Georgia E.L. Duncan, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be no visitation or services.
The family has entrusted Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331) with the funeral arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
