James A. Kuchta, 77, of Derry Township died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Feb. 22, 1944, in Derry, the son of Joseph A. and Helen (Lucas) Kuchta.
Prior to retirement, James worked at Newcomer Products Inc., Derry. He was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry. James enjoyed gardening and taking walks with his family.
Besides his parents, James is preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
James is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Patricia A. “Patty” (Connolly) Kuchta of Derry Township; one daughter, Lisa A. Kuchta of Manor; two sons, James A. Kuchta Jr. and his wife, Dori, of Greensburg and Joseph L. Kuchta of St. Petersburg, Florida; one sister, Nancy Demangone and her husband, Robert, of Derry Township; one granddaughter, Aubrey Kuchta; his fur babies, Marley and Beau, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Services for James will be private for the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Excela Health Home Care, 501 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601 or Amedisys Hospice Care, 109 Crossroads Road Suite 400, Scottdale, PA 15683.
The family has entrusted the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Excela Health Home Care and Amedisys for the exceptional care that was provided to James throughout his illness.
Condolences may be made at www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
