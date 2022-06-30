James A. Gravatt III, 88, of Unity Township passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home.
He was born Feb. 4, 1934, in Latrobe, a son of the late James A. Gravatt Jr. and Goldie Sherer Gravatt.
Prior to retirement, James was employed as a glass inspector for PPG Industries with 30 years of service. He also built, owned and operated the Whispering Pines Estate Trailer Court in Unity Township. He attended Bible College and was an ordained minister with the Church of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, June Price Gravatt, in 2001; a son-in-law, Richard Doerfler; a brother, Walter Gravatt, and a sister, Linda Piper.
James is survived by his current wife, Milagrina Cacho Gravatt; three daughters, Cindy L. Kibe (Gary), Jane L. Doerfler and Joan R. Miller (Brad); two sons, Bryan Gravatt (Gayle) and Zwaenpoel Gravatt; grandchildren, Gary Kibe Jr. (Michele), Kristen (Kibe) Pruitt (Keith), William Reed Doerfler (Lindsey), Bethany Doerfler, Brandon J. Miller and Alaina Gravatt; great-grandchildren, Travis Kibe (Emmly Mitchell), Samantha Kibe and Tyler, Kaylee and Nathan Pruitt; a great-great-grandchild, Kayden Kibe; a sister, Goldie Cochran, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 2, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel officiated by the Rev. George Prior.
Private interment will be in Bethel Church Cemetery, Cook Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Suncrest Hospice, 300 Penn Center Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235.
