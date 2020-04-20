James A. Colaianne, 58, of Latrobe passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home.
Born July 13, 1961, in Latrobe, he was a son of Juanita K. (Taylor) Colaianne of Latrobe and the late Robert J. Colaianne.
Jim, affectionately known as “Jim the Baker,” was the vice president and co-owner of his family bakery, the Dainty Pastry Shoppe of Latrobe. His specialty at the bakery was the unique and memorable cakes he made for birthdays, weddings and other special occasions, always ensuring each cake was as special to the recipient as the day itself would be for them.
Jim enjoyed woodworking, particularly with a scroll saw, and took great joy in sharing his work with friends. Many items he made on the scroll saw can be found throughout the Westmoreland County area. Another one of his favorite pastimes was fishing, which he enjoyed over the years.
Jim was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Latrobe. For several years, he enjoyed helping as “Santa Claus” at the Latrobe Skating Center. Jim was always baking, woodworking or laughing his way through life. His wonderful sense of humor and quick wit was well known by all. As much as he enjoyed joking, he never forgot that it is important to be able to laugh at yourself.
Along with his mother, Jim is survived by his wife, Marlene L. (Cowan) Colaianne of Latrobe; one daughter, Amanda J. Wolfe and her husband, Brandon, of Latrobe; one son, Blake A. Colaianne of State College; two brothers, R. Curtis Colaianne and his wife, Pamela, of Latrobe and David L. Colaianne of Latrobe; one sister, Cathy E. Kasper, and her husband, Jeffrey, of Thomasville, Georgia; three stepchildren, Paige Snyder of Ligonier, Amber Walters of Columbus, Georgia, and Alyssa Walters of Latrobe; a granddaughter, Teagan Snyder, and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, Jim would want you to treat yourself to something sweet at the Dainty Pastry Shoppe. Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
