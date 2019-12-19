Jacquelyn M. “Jackie” Wigle, 76, of Mount Pleasant Township died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at home.
She was born May 26, 1943, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John Edward and Bella Mae (Hurst) Geary.
Jackie and her husband operated the Wigle Dairy Farm for many years, and she had previously worked as an LPN (licensed practical nurse) in private duty. Jackie loved all of her animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly A. Bellush.
Jackie is survived by her husband, John R. Wigle; her daughter, Sharon Lynn Wigle at home; her son, Richard Thomas Wigle and wife Jennifer of Tucson, Arizona; her brother, Robert Geary of Greensburg; her brother-in-law, Robert Bellush of Latrobe, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, at which time a memorial service will be held with Pastor Kimberly L. Foos officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
