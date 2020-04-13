Jacqueline D. Luchsinger, 67, of Blairsville died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Oct. 21, 1952, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Martin and Catherine (Sable) Martin.
She was a member of the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Blairsville.
She had worked at Expert Machine in Derry and the former Crest Nursing Home and Medical Pulmonary Services, both of New Alexandria. Jacqueline loved going to the beach and spending time with her family.
Survivors include a daughter, Cara Waugaman and her husband, Bob, of Blairsville; a son, William Luchsinger III and his wife, Michelle, of Blairsville; grandchildren, Lloyd and Isabella Luchsinger; a sister, Patsy Novak of Blairsville, and a brother, Michael Martin and his wife, Lynn, of Blairsville.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Martin Luchsinger.
Because of circumstances in the world today, all services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Jacqueline’s name to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 38 W. Campbell St., Blairsville, PA 15717
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
