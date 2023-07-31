Jacqueline A. Stover Snyder, 89, of New Alexandria passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at her home.
Born April 17, 1934, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late George A. Stover and Alvina E. Gebauer Stover Calcutta.
Jacqueline was a member of Community United Presbyterian Church, New Alexandria, and for 21 years had been a librarian for the New Alexandria Public Library. She loved art and enjoyed being an artist.
Jacqueline is survived by her husband of 61 years, Henry R. Snyder of New Alexandria; son, Jeffrey A. Snyder and his wife, Myra, of Monroeville; daughter, Donna J. Kissell of Mount Pleasant; two grandchildren, Joshua Kissell and his wife, Alyssa, and Logan Kissell; three great-grandchildren; brother, George J. Stover and his wife, Ann, of Penn Hills, and sister, Maureen A. Sekercak of Pittsburgh.
There will be no public visitations. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
