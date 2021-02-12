Jaclyn C. Hefner died of a drug overdose in Latrobe on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at the age of 28.
Jaclyn is survived by her parents, Chris and Misty Hefner of Ligonier and Phil and Beth Bruley of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She is also survived by her brothers, Clayton Hefner, Jacob Hefner, Josh Giesey and Tanner Giesey, and sister, Keturah Giesey.
Jaclyn was born Oct. 1, 1992, in Allegheny County, to her birth mother, Veronica Corbett, and a sister, Laura Zrlako. Jaclyn spent her early years in Allegheny County and came to live in Hempfield Township in 2002 at the age of 10. She was educated at the Hempfield Area School District and got her high school diploma early through the GED program at the Private Industry Council in 2011.
Jaclyn was a highly loving, intelligent, charismatic and artistic soul. After battling decades of mental illness and addiction, the Lord took her home.
It is her family’s wish, on her behalf and on the behalf of millions of other families who have faced such tragedy, that our communities, local, state and federal governments do something to break this chain of heartbreak. We need to come to terms with the fact that as a society we’ve done little or nothing to address the mental health needs of our citizens, which in turn leads to crime, homelessness, addiction, suicide and much more.
A private family memorial service will take place in the spring of 2021.
In lieu of cards, flowers, etc. if you wish to pay tribute to the life of Jaclyn C. Hefner, that you can make a small donation to one or both of these fine local nonprofits, founded by parents who turned their grief over the loss of a child into a force of love and compassion:
The Thinking of Nikki Foundation: http://thinkingofnikki.com/
Sage’s Army: http://www.sagesarmy.com/donate/
Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., Ligonier. Online condolences may be given at www.snydergreenfh.com.
