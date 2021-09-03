Jack T. Shivetts, 82, of Greensburg passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg.
Born March 24, 1939, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John M. “Jack” and Mary (Quitko) Shivetts.
Jack had been a member at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville, where he served as an usher and member of church council for 35 years, and recently attended Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. He enjoyed spending time at his summer home on the French River in Ontario, Canada.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ellen Smith.
Jack is survived by his wife of 62 years, Peggy M. Hohn Shivetts of Greensburg; three sons, Jack J. Shivetts and his wife, Melanie, of Greensburg, Jeffrey L. Shivetts and his wife, Mary Ellen, of Pittsburgh and Jason M. Shivetts of Mars, Butler County, and five grand-children.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg.
Private interment will follow at St. Mary’s Byzantine Cemetery, Bradenville.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
