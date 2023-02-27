Jack H. Pyle, 87, of Derry died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at his home.
He was born Jan. 10, 1936, in Greensburg, a son of the late Castle and Bernice (Lenhart) Pyle.
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 11:18 am
Jack H. Pyle, 87, of Derry died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at his home.
He was born Jan. 10, 1936, in Greensburg, a son of the late Castle and Bernice (Lenhart) Pyle.
Prior to retirement, Jack had been employed by Westinghouse, Cheswick. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Greensburg, and also attended Latrobe United Methodist Church. He was a member of Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Hose Co. 1, Westmoreland County Firemen’s Association and the Pennsylvania State Firemen’s Association. He was also a member of the Pittsburgh Garden Railroad Association. Jack was an avid train collector. He enjoyed traveling, camping, volleyball, baseball and cross-country skiing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Carol Wainwright Pyle; daughter Suzanne Pyle; son, Donald Pyle, and sister Phyllis Kramer.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Seybold Pyle; daughter Traci Bourke and husband Keith; two grand-children, Leah and John; Sandy’s children, Nicole Shurina (and husband David and their children Tanner and Natalie), Scott Allshouse and Sam Allshouse; his siblings Kenneth Pyle (Kathy), Nancy Farrell (Regis) and Patricia Pandolph, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg.
A funeral service will begin 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, in the funeral home with Pastor Paul E. Wise officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a service 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
