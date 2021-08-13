Jack H. Krinock, 80, of Derry went to join his beloved wife, Carol, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Whitetail Springs Memory Care Community, Pittsburgh.
Born Sept. 5, 1940, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Stephen J. and Mary J. (Corchock) Krinock.
Jack was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. Prior to his retirement, he was superintendent of the rolling mill at Teledyne Vasco, Latrobe (Derry Township), for 44 years. He was also a member of the American-Greek Catholic Beneficial Society and loved to golf in the club’s golf league. He was an avid hunter and a small plane pilot.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol A. Barron Krinock.
Jack is survived by his son, John S. “Jack” Krinock and his wife, Christine; his daughter, Jill Lynn Beatrice and her husband, Jeffrey; his granddaughter, Hattie Hughes; his great-granddaughter, Ellie; two brothers, Richard S. Krinock and his wife, Sally, and David J. Krinock and his wife, Cathy, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at St. Mary’s Byzantine Cemetery, Bradenville.
Family and friends are invited to Divine Liturgy at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
