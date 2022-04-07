Jack Errett Lee, 83, of Hunker passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
He was born Jan. 20, 1939, in Hunker, a son of the late John and Mary (Errett) Lee.
Jack was a 1956 graduate of Ramsay High School in Mount Pleasant. After graduation, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed in the Mediterranean. He worked for Westinghouse, Volkswagen and Chrysler. While at Volkswagen, he won many awards in design and efficiency. He was also a master in robotics and a troubleshooter at Chrysler. He was active in his hometown borough council for many years. Jack also served as Lions Club president, the Senior Citizens Club president, a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of Marion Lodge 562 in Connellsville. One year, he traveled to the Poconos to receive the Volunteer of the Year award for Pennsylvania for his many years of community service. Jack was an Allegheny traveler who went around with his wife, Donna, promoting tourism in western Pennsylvania. There was a comic book made about building the Horseshoe Curve that portrayed Jack and his wife during that time period. Because of the comic book, a giant balloon was created for outdoor events that had Jack’s face and character on it. While promoting fire safety, Jack enjoyed dressing up and acting as Smokey Bear at Laurel Hill State Park. He was also a member of New Stanton United Methodist Church. Jack will be best remembered for his quick wit and great personality. There was never a dull moment with Jack around.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Keim Lee; his son, Brian E. Lee of Connellsville; his daughter, Lynn Ann Archibeque of Hunker; grandchildren, Kira, Nicole, Brianna, Keith, Cody, Arizona, Victoria and Dacoda; great-grandchildren, Jerimiah, Braxton, Grayson, Rayann, Michelle, Mikayla, Sara and Aliyah, and his beloved dog, Mandy.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his siblings, Marjorie Fox, Dorothy Poole, Addison Lee, Henrietta Knatz and Georgeann Goga, and his niece, Dixie Spor.
A visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, in C. Richard McCauley Funeral Home Inc., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood.
Additional visitation will be held Saturday, April 9, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. with a service to follow in New Stanton United Methodist Church, 612 S. Center Ave., New Stanton.
Interment will follow in Mount Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery in Tarrs with military funeral rites accorded by Armbrust Veterans Association.
For online condolences, visit McCauleyfuneralhomes.com
