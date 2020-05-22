Jack Edward Downey III went to be with his Creator and Savior on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home in Erie. He was 32 years old.
He is survived by the love of his life, Amanda Close, and their beloved son, Bryson. He is also survived by his mother and stepfather, Dolores and Barry Faulkner; a sister and brother-in-law, Kayla and Justin Sholes; his nephews, Reed and Finn; his Pap, Aneurin Clawson, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jack graduated from Derry Area High School in 2006, and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Jack was known by his easy smile and caring eyes. Jack was passionate about cooking and loved to create new flavors and combinations. Jack loved fiercely and enriched the lives of those around him.
Jack was attending Edinboro University and was named to the dean’s list in his first semester. Jack had rededicated himself to Christ, and was focusing his life on helping others. His favorite scripture was Psalm 25.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, Jack Edward Downey Jr.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to Jack’s son Bryson’s college fund. Contributions can be mailed to Dolores Faulkner, 423 Seaport Blvd., Cape Canaveral, FL 32920-5303.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
