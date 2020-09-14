Jack Brooks Kinsey, 89, of Ligonier passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born on March 24, 1931, in Ligonier, to the late Ford F. and Mabel (Jones) Kinsey Sr. He was the widower of Sally W. (Wolford) Kinsey, who passed away in 1983, and Marian E. (Leventry) Kinsey, who passed away in 2011.
Jack was a former owner and operator of Ford F. Kinsey & Sons Inc. He was a member of the Ligonier Valley Historical Society, the Laughlintown Protective Association, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and Rails to Trails.
He is survived by two children, Kris S. (Sue) Kinsey and Debra K. (Phillip) Ott; three stepchildren, James E. (Debbie) Leventry, Anne (Ken) Leventry and Elaine (Daniel) Papinchak; five grandchildren, Michael Hart, Stephanie (Brian) Reighard, Alyssa (Kevin) Mulhollen, Olivia Ott and Megan Ott; step-grandchildren, Courtney (Frank) Papinchak and Kelsey (Ricky) Papinchak; three great-grandchildren, Madison and Mackenzie Reighard, and Asher Mulhollen; two brothers, Ray C. Kinsey and Larry L. Kinsey; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and his beloved canine companion, Caleigh.
In addition to his parents and spouses, Jack was preceded in death by a son, Timothy B. Kinsey in 2011; two brothers, Ford F. Kinsey Jr. and Rex B. Kinsey, and a sister, Emogene Stoecklein.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the family has requested all services to be private.
Interment will be in Ligonier Valley Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels, 107 S. Market St., Ligonier, PA 15658 or to Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, Excela Health Hospice, 1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650 www.excelahealth.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Green Funeral Home, 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
