J. Eleanor Womack, 83, of Greensburg died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Barnes Place, Latrobe (Derry Township).
Eleanor was born Dec. 1, 1938, in Barboursville, West Virginia, the daughter of the late John Raymond Halley and Rena Perry Halley.
She graduated from St. Albans (West Virginia) High School. Eleanor held many bookkeeping positions, and retired from Westmoreland Mall Merchants Association. Earlier in life she volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother, Little League team mom, and senior citizens fitness instructor. She was a member of women’s and garden clubs in the various cities in Pennsylvania and in West Virginia in which the family lived. She was a member of Charter Oak United Methodist Church. Later, she was happiest spending months at her home on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Eleanor was a committed homemaker and was kept very busy supporting her husband’s career and civic activities. She was a very talented decorator, crafter and seamstress. Among her most beautiful projects were the Halloween costumes she created for her grandchildren. Her needlepoint pieces will be treasured heirlooms. She also played the piano and liked to sing old hymns and gospel.
She is survived by her two sons, Mark (Dani) Womack and Scott (Jody) Womack, all of Greensburg; seven grandchildren, Scott (Skylar) Womack, Erica Womack, Emma Kate Womack, Alexa Womack, Amanda Womack, Dima (Mohamed) Suliman and Dan Womack; a brother, Michael (Carmen) Halley of Suffolk, Virginia, and a sister-in-law, Diane Halley of Poca, West Virginia.
In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 60 years, Jennings Womack, and a brother, Steven Halley.
Family and friends will be received 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. in Charter Oak United Methodist Church, Frye Farm Road, Unity Township.
Memorial donations may be made to Charter Oak Church Food Bank, 449 Frye Farm Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home Inc. entrusted with the arrangements.
For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.