Iva Jean Lawson Myers, 76, of Derry passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Loyalhanna Care Center, Derry Township.
A daughter of Norman L. and Anna Myrtle (McAdams) Lawson, she was born Nov. 28, 1945, in Burrell Township, Indiana County.
Mrs. Myers was a member of the Logos Christian Fellowship, Loyalhanna.
She liked spending time with her family, going camping, traveling, working with crafts and was a former volunteer with the Girl Scouts.
Surviving are her husband, Edward H. Myers Sr., whom she married Aug. 28, 1965; daughter, Wendy Payne (Greg) of Heshbon, Indiana County; son, Edward H. Myers Jr. (Kimberly) of Hillside; three grandchildren, Michael Payne (Grace), Casey Payne and Steven Myers (Stephanie), and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Norman, Raymond, Richard, Darrel, William and Carl, and three sisters, Martha Dayton, Mildred Kohuth and Irma Hoover.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Christine Florendo officiating.
Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.