Irvan James Kyler II, 50, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Irvan was born Nov. 30, 1970, at Reynolds Army Base in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Mother: Mrs. Jacqueline Kyler-Sargent, Belleville, Michigan.
Father: Irvan Kyler Sr., Jacksonville, Florida.
Stepfather: Ronald Sargent, Belleville.
Siblings: Michael F. Causey, Southfield, Michigan.
Mrs. Farah Lalanne, Deerfield Beach, Florida.
Elijah Kyler, Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Mrs. Temeka Thompson, La Plata, Maryland.
Ms. Tamara Kyler, La Plata.
Many relatives and friends.
Irvan received his formal education in Detroit, Michigan, and Tallahassee, Florida. He received an associate degree in electrical technology and engineering from Devry University in Decatur, Georgia, and worked in various related fields in corporate America, as well as an independent contractor and entrepreneur.
Services will be held in Michigan.
Arrangements for the family are under the direction of the new location-Elmer L. Herman Funeral Home, 828 Richford St., Duquesne, PA 15110.
www.elmerhermanfuneral home.com
