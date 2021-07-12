Irene T. Eskut Rudy, 91, of Latrobe passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at her home.
Born Feb. 28, 1930, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Julius and Wilhelmina (Hacker) Eskut.
Irene was a member of Holy Family Church and its Rosary Society. She had also volunteered for the church at the St. Vincent de Paul Society and was a longtime member of the Jednota Lodge.
Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at Mountain View Inn. Irene was an avid bingo player, enjoyed going to casinos, and also enjoyed collecting teapots.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter J. Rudy; brothers, John and Francis Eskut; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Steele and Margaret Sherer, and her companion, her cat Frannie.
Irene is survived by three daughters, Patricia Piper of Latrobe, Rita Rudy and her fiancé, Robert Platt, of Kingsport, Tennessee, and Kathleen Rudy of Latrobe; two sons, Richard Rudy and his wife, Janice, of Latrobe and Mark Rudy and his wife, Eileen, of Ruffsdale; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; family friend, Anne Salonish, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Irene’s niece Kathy Oleyar Fisher for all of her help and care, as well as the staff of Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, especially Amber and Jackie, for their care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of Holy Family Rosary Society will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, immediately followed by a prayer service with members of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney as celebrant.
Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
