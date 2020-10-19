Irene M. (Kushner) Myers, 95, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born May 13, 1925, in Graceton, she was a daughter of the late John Kushner and Mary (Goidas) Kushner.
Over the years, Irene had been employed at Chamberlain Manufacturing, Derry, and Dairy Queen, Latrobe. She loved the time she spent being with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William K. Myers; two sons, Eddie and William Carl Myers, and several brothers and sisters.
Irene is survived by two sons, Tim Myers and his wife, Sandy, and Fred Myers and his wife, Donna, all of Latrobe; a daughter-in-law, Anna Mary Myers of Lititz; a sister-in-law, Sophia Mazon of Blairsville; seven grandchildren, Jeff and Leah, Carla and Todd, Terry and Cherilyn, Randy and Jennifer, Debbie, Nicole and Levi, Mark and Cydney; 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with the Rev. James Llewellyn officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
