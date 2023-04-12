Irene L. Burke Fowler, 89, of Youngstown passed away peacefully Monday, April 10, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home.
Born Feb. 17, 1934, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Lewis H. Burke Sr. and Helen Pastor Burke.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Irene L. Burke Fowler, 89, of Youngstown passed away peacefully Monday, April 10, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home.
Born Feb. 17, 1934, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Lewis H. Burke Sr. and Helen Pastor Burke.
Irene was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, and was an active member of the Rosary Altar Society. She attended Holy Family School and graduated from Latrobe High School in 1952.
Irene loved to bowl and had a passion for teaching young kids on Saturday mornings. She was very proud of her star student, Michael Leachman, a favorite. She also bowled in the Ladies Bowling League on Wednesdays and wrote the Bowling Banter column for several years in the Latrobe Bulletin.
Irene enjoyed spending time with family, going to the beach, cooking the best halupki, going gambling with her son, maintaining the cleanest house, and watching her great-grandson play hockey and baseball.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lewis H. Burke Jr. and his wife, Jean, and her sister, Dolores Short and her husband, Dr. Owen.
Irene is survived by her loving husband of almost 70 years, James P. Fowler of Youngstown, whom she married on July 25, 1953, at Holy Family Church; her daughter, Lynn Fowler of Latrobe; son, Richard J. Fowler and his wife, Deborah, of Latrobe; grand-daughter, Melissa McElhaney and her husband, Joshua, of Greensburg; great-grandson, Mason, who was the love of her life; a brother, Julius Burke and his wife, Kathy, of Punxsutawney, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, nurses Darla, Tammy, and especially Ashley and Melissa who gave Irene such tender loving care, and to Kathy at Penn Home Health Care.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of Sacred Heart Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irene’s name to Sacred Heart Church, P.O. Box 328, Youngstown, PA 15696.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented