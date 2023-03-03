Irene Kondrich Kozar, 94, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Born April 8, 1928, in Bradenville, she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret (Kuba) Kondrich.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 5:00 am
Irene was a member of St. Rose Church and its Rosary Altar Christian Mothers. She had been a member and officer of the St. Rose Seniors. In her early years, she was employed at Bell Telephone. One of her hobbies she enjoyed was painting.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael J. Kozar; a daughter, Suzanne Miscovich; her brother, John Richard Kondrich, and a sister, Dolores Sedlacko.
Irene is survived by her beloved family, her three sons, Michael S. Kozar and his wife, Peggy, of Laughlintown, Richard F. Kozar and his wife, Heidi, of Whitney and John M. Kozar of Thibodaux, Louisiana; a daughter, Rita E. Burd and her husband, Lance, of Fairfield, Adams County; four grandchildren, Renee Miscovich, Christopher Kozar and his wife, Jennifer, Cathryn Blake and her husband, Ryan, and Macy Logan and her husband, Jacob; six great-grand- children, Mitchell Logan, Joseph Kozar, Rowan Blake, James Logan, Tucker Blake and Ellis Kozar; two sisters, Lorraine Orlandi of California, Pennsylvania, and Margo Donnelly of Derry; a sister-in-law, Caroline Kondrich of Derry, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 6, in St. Rose Church, 4969 Route 982.
Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
