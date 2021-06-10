Irene E. “Renie” Reagan, 93, of Pleasant Unity died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home.
She was born March 31, 1928, in Pleasant Unity, a daughter of the late Isadore and Mary (Morrick) Adamrovich.
Prior to retirement she was a hairdresser at her own shop and also at Hempfield Manor, Oak Hill and The Grove at Latrobe nursing homes. She was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Trauger, was a life member of the former VFW Post 8643 Auxiliary, Pleasant Unity, and member of SNPJ, Greensburg.
Renie was an avid bowler, being inducted into the Pittsburgh Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame, Pennsylvania Seniors Bowling Hall of Fame and was part of the Westmoreland County bowling traveling team for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Harry, George, Paul and Frank Adamrovich, and three sisters, Marie and Helen Adamrovich and Ann Wnek.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen “Kathy” Brown of Pleasant Unity and Cynthia “Cindy” Cramer and husband Chuck of Unity Township; five grand-children, Edward Novak Jr., Deanna Kozel, Darrell Brown, Wes Cramer and Christy Sheehy; five great-grandchildren, Cole and Jordan Novak, Alexei Cramer, Charlie and Callie Sheehy; a sister, Betty Dragovich of Pleasant Unity, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where a Parastas service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Paul-Alexander Shutt, OSB, as celebrant.
Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave. Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
