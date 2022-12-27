Ira Vernon Harr Jr., 81, formerly of Lycippus, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, Pennsylvania.
He was born June 6, 1941, in Latrobe, a son of the late Ira V. and Isabelle (Poole) Harr.
He was a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University and prior to retirement worked at Alcoa in Upper Burrell Township.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Catherine Zajdel, and a brother-in-law, Guy Vallorani.
Ira is survived by four children, Tammy Graham and husband Scott of Steubenville, Ohio, Terry K. Harr and wife Faya of Moseley, Virginia, Taunya Johns and husband Fran of Greensburg and Timothy John Vernon Harr of Greensburg; five grand-children; seven great-grand-children; a sister, Lois Vallorani of Latrobe; a brother-in-law, Albert Zajdel of Greensburg; his former wife, Freda Crockett Hurley, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 29, in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, at which time funeral service will be held with Norman Wright Jr. officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Township.
