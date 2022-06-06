Ira C. White Jr., 91, of Blairsville (Brenizer, Derry Township) passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at Transitions Health Care, North Huntingdon Township.
A son of Ira C. White Sr. and Catherine Deboise White, he was born Jan. 16, 1931, in South Strabane Township, Washington County.
He was a past master at Kiski Valley Lodge 101, member of Sahara Temple 2 in Pittsburgh and 33rd Degree Mason at St. Cyprian Consistory 4.
Ira worked for R&P Coal as a supervisor until his retirement in 1989. He enjoyed hunting, especially birds, gardening, and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Ruth G. Gray White, whom he married June 25, 1951; his daughter-in-law, Cathy White of Southington, Connecticut; two grandchildren, Stacy Tarfano (Adam) of Southington and Eric White of Bristol, Connecticut; five great-grandchildren, Marcus, Maren, Mason, Carley Geneva and Savannah Iralyn; two brothers, Bryant White of Blairsville and William White of West Middlesex, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Carl White, in 2009; his daughter, Deborah White, in 2002; three brothers, James Davis, Alfonso White and Vernon White, and his sister, Susan Marie McDonald.
Family and friends were received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 5, in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Calvin McCoy officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery.
