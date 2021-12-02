Nickolas Alan Baum Jr. died in his parents’ arms on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Nickolas was the infant son of Nickolas Baum Sr. and Brianna Woodmancy Baum of Latrobe. Their little angel entered the world for only a short while, and he was loved by them until he returned to our Heavenly Father.
In addition to his parents, baby Nickolas is survived by three older brothers: Nico, Eli and Trey; maternal grandparents: Scott Woodmancy Sr. and Stacy Wano Woodmancy; paternal grandparents: Anthony “Tony” Baum Sr. and Sue Elliott Baum; aunts and uncles: Scotty Woodmancy (Erika Stouffer), Anthony Baum Jr. (Patrice) and Andrea Baum; cousin: Axle Baum, and two paternal great-grandmothers: Carmella Baum and Helene Elliott.
He was welcomed into heaven by his great-grandparents Michael Wano Sr. and Joan Milani Wano, Charles “Sonny” Baum, G. Renwick Elliott and Dorothy Elliott.
“In life we loved you dearly; in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no one else will ever fill.”
Services were private. The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe was entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
