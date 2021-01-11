Inez Eileen Metzler, 92, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born June 10, 1928, in Turtle Creek, a daughter of the late Maynard G. and Elizabeth M. (Moore) Bateman.
Inez was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 221 in Latrobe. She loved going to plays at the Mountain Playhouse in Jennerstown, St. Vincent College in Latrobe (Unity Township) and the Victorian Tea House in Greensburg.
In addition to her parents, Inez was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence J. “Metz” Metzler, in 2005; three sisters, Betty Bruce, Kaye Gossar and infant Mary Bateman, and her pet parakeet, Robby.
She is survived by two children, Lynn M. Murphy and her husband, Keith, and Gary G. Metzler and his wife, Linda Rae; a number of nieces and nephews, and her good friend, Cathy Heitchue.
Private services and interment in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, will be held for the family.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650 or online at www.afashelter.org.
