Funeral services for Ilene Viola Moore, 73, formerly of Derry, will be held in Ronk Funeral Home 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, with Larry Harper officiating.
Mrs. Moore passed away on Jan. 23, 2021. She was born on Dec. 23, 1947, to her late parents, Walter F. Hull “Bucky” and Ilene F. Moore Hull.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Barry Moore; sons, Norman Barry Moore and Brian Moore (Gayle); daughter, Melanie Smallwood (Adam); brothers, Walter “Bucky” Hull (Cheri); sisters, Carol Dettling (Geary) and Irene Brink (Jerry); grandchildren, Morgan Marie Case, Makayla Moiraine Moore, Joshua Luke Kamradt, Anna Zhou Chen Moore and Calvin Hawke Moore, and great grandchildren, Octavia Ryan Coleman and Rowan Marie Case.
Visitation will held noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, before the service.
Commented