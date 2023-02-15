Hubert J. Merlin Jr., 77, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Autumn Bay of Pewaukee, Wisconsin.
Born March 28, 1945, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Hubert J. Merlin Sr. and Thelma C. McGovern Merlin.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a rural letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and had worked as a credit manager at various places. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515. Hubert enjoyed reading science fiction and fantasy, history and current events, working crossword puzzles, and bingo.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela S. Nelmes Merlin, and a half brother, Thomas James Sweeney.
Hubert is survived by two sisters, Elaine Resnick (John) and Suzanne Stockton (Patrick); a half sister, Brenda Grebur; four half brothers, Scott Merlin, Jeff Merlin, Terry Merlin and Tim Merlin; three daughters, Christine Cherubini (James), Jennifer Tompkins (Patrick) and Jessica Merlin (Timothy Eagan); a stepson, Brian Showers; two step-daughters, Shelly Ashbaugh (John) and Lisa Farabaugh, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and residents of Autumn Bay of Pewaukee and the staff at Brighton Hospice for their kindness, care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
