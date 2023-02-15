Hubert J. Merlin Jr.

Hubert J. Merlin Jr., 77, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Autumn Bay of Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

Born March 28, 1945, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Hubert J. Merlin Sr. and Thelma C. McGovern Merlin.