Howard J. Dick, 63, of Jeannette died peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer.
Born May 18, 1957, in Latrobe, he was a son of Kathleen “Katie” (Ankney) Dick of Latrobe and the late Donald F. Dick.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed for 39 years as a union cabinet maker. He was a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Class of 1975. Howard enjoyed football, especially watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing pool with his son and playing basketball with his grandsons. He was an avid drummer who enjoyed music, concerts and listening to his son’s band Shattered.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard R. Dick.
Howard is survived by his wife, Tina M. (Stranko) Dick of Jeannette; one son, Kevin Dick and his wife, Jolene, of Jeannette; two brothers, Donald and David Dick; two grandsons, Mason and Marcus Dick, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Excela Health Hospice, the Hillman Cancer Center and his primary care physician, Dr. Robert Davoli, for their care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation, understanding and adherence to current requirements as we direct our guests at the funeral home.
Services and interment in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, will be private for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 810 River Avenue, No. 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented