Howard B. Wyke Jr., 84, of Smithton passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born May 30, 1938, in New Martinsville, West Virginia, a son of the late Howard Wyke Sr. and Pansy Oliver Wyke.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: February 7, 2023 @ 10:20 am
Howard B. Wyke Jr., 84, of Smithton passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born May 30, 1938, in New Martinsville, West Virginia, a son of the late Howard Wyke Sr. and Pansy Oliver Wyke.
Howard was a 1957 graduate of Derry Area Senior High School. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a pressman at The Latrobe Bulletin and The Sidney Daily News, and he also owned two businesses, H & W Mobile Home Service and Pretty Pictures. He enjoyed football, baseball, gardening and trying new recipes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Denise Marie Wyke; his siblings Jack (Geraldine) Wyke, Bob (Betty) Wyke, Sara Ann (Vince) Somosky and Kenny Wyke; in-laws Jane (Fred) Fentzel, Nancy Herron, James Lazarchik and Catherine Lazarchik, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Nicholas and Elizabeth Lazarchik.
Howard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol Lazarchik Wyke; children Dawn (Skip) Clawson, Darryl (Rita) Wyke and David Wyke; grandchildren, Lisa (Scott) McFeely, Krista (Dan) Gradischek, Cory Wyke (Nicole Cale), Alexandria (Bram) Peart, Jason Wingrove, Dayna Wyke (Jose Resto) and David (Kaitlyn) Wyke; 13 great-grandchildren, plus two great-grandchildren soon to arrive; siblings Conrad Frank (Betty) Wyke and Patricia Martin; sisters-in-law Mary Faye Widdowson and Mary Lazarchik; special niece, Cynthia Strauss, and many other nieces and nephews.
To honor Howard’s wishes, there will be no services.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Bri Underwood for her exceptional care and compassion along with Greensburg Care Center, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Hospice.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented