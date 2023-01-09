Homer Merrill Moore, 86, peacefully passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, surrounded by his family.
He was the beloved husband of Mary Anne Farino Moore and loving father of Jerry (Tracy) Moore, Linda (late Earl) Lenhart, Mary Ann Protz, Jayne Lightheart and the late Homie Moore. Homer loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Homer was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Rebecca (Shawley) Moore.
Homer was a U.S. Army veteran and worked for many years at the Bakobils Farm in Rector. In his past time, he liked to read Western books.
Friends were received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658, (724-238-2611).
The Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard presented a service 7 p.m. Sunday.
A funeral service was held 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, with Pastor Shirley Farino officiating and Bill Dempsey leading prayers.
Interment followed in Snowball Cemetery, Cook Township.
