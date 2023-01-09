Homer Merrill Moore

Homer Merrill Moore, 86, peacefully passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was the beloved husband of Mary Anne Farino Moore and loving father of Jerry (Tracy) Moore, Linda (late Earl) Lenhart, Mary Ann Protz, Jayne Lightheart and the late Homie Moore. Homer loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.