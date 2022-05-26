Holly L. Ankney Woodley, 36, of Blairsville passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at her home.
She was born Dec. 9, 1985, in Latrobe, a daughter of Edward and Debra (Henry) Ankney.
Holly was a member of the Divine Destiny Ministries church, where she was on the worship team. She was a Republican Committee member and regional director for Doug Mastriano. She loved gardening, crocheting, playing guitar and spending time with her family. Holly was a stay-at-home mom and home-schooled her daughter, Ali.
Survivors include her husband of 17 years, Gilbert E. Woodley, Blairsville; daughter, Ali Rose Woodley at home; parents, Edward and Debra (Henry) Ankney, Marion Center; sister Sarah John and husband Doug, Black Lick, brother Aaron Ankney and wife Shawnda, Rochester Mills, sister Jennifer Ankney, Marion Center, brother Richard Ankney, serving in the U.S. Navy, and brother Joe Ankney, West Virginia, and maternal grandmother, Ruth (Lockard) Henry.
Holly was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Edward and Catherine (Willard) Ankney, and maternal grandfather, Leslie Henry.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 27, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, in the funeral home with Pastors Scot and Tammy Pifer co-officiating.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Divine Destiny Ministries, Church Building Fund, 207 Old Route 119 South, Indiana, PA 15701.
Interment will be held in Coral Lutheran Cemetery, Coral.
www.jamesfergusonfuneral home.com.
Commented