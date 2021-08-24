Herbert “Kenny” Wyke, 87, Latrobe passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Greensburg Care Center.
He was born Feb. 14, 1934, in New Martinsville, West Virginia, a son of the late Howard Wyke Sr. and Mabel Yeager Wyke.
Kenny lived most of his life in Latrobe and worked at Idlewild Park for 35 years before retiring.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Pansy, and three siblings, Jack (Geraldine), Bob (Betty) and Sara Ann (Vince) Somosky.
Kenny is survived by his brothers Howard (Carol) and Conrad Frank (Betty); sister Patricia Martin, and many nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes, there will be no service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ashley D.X. Nye Cremation Care & Funeral Home Inc., 408 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697. To leave an online condolence please visit www.nyefuneralhome.com
