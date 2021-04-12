Henry Vincent Giobbi (“Hank”) passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home in Audubon, New Jersey, at the age of 98.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Enrico and Eliza Bianchi Giobbi; four siblings, Catherine, Lawrence, August and Blanche; his first wife of 39 years, Helen Sofranko Giobbi, and his second wife of 20 years, Helen Pastor Giobbi.
Hank was born in Latrobe on Aug. 2, 1922. He is survived by his two daughters, Rebecca Aupperle of Audubon, New Jersey (and dog, Chloe, Hank’s buddy), and Jennifer McIntyre (and Bryce) of Fort Worth, Texas.
He is also survived by his six stepchildren, Ron Pastor (and Janel) of Greensburg, Rick Pastor (and Nancy) of Thurmont, Maryland, Larry Pastor (and Karen) of Washington Court House, Ohio, Fran Pastor (and Sue) of Greensburg, Teri Hackley (and Todd) of Lake Lynn and David Pastor (and Rene) of Omaha, Nebraska. Also surviving him are 20 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
Henry was a dedicated and longtime member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Latrobe (Unity Township) and over those years he was a member of the Holy Name Society, the Oblates of St. Benedict and the Senior Citizens. He also served as a lay minister and for 50 years as the treasurer of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Henry was a graduate of Latrobe High School and St. Vincent College, where he stood out as a football player (“Hammering Hank”). After graduation, he served a brief time in the U.S. Marine Corps, and then worked for Westinghouse in Derry for many years, retiring in 1985. He was a member of the American Legion and AARP, and received from St. Vincent College the Letterman of Distinction Award.
Henry was a longtime resident of Westmoreland County, living in Latrobe and Greensburg until 2015, when he moved to Audubon, New Jersey, to live with his daughter, Becky, and her dog, Chloe.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Vincent Basilica.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing while visiting the funeral home and attending Mass.
Donations can be sent to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 654, Latrobe, PA 15650.
