Henry S. Shafer, 84, of Greensburg went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Born June 3, 1937, Henry grew up in the Forbes Road area of Greensburg and was a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School Class of 1955. Henry loved to drive, and he used his God-given gift of being a human GPS to help many people. He drove professionally as a local tractor-trailer truck driver for 37 years with Charlton Bros. Transportation before retiring due to a back injury acquired at work. He coached girls’ softball at West Point Little League for many years in the ‘80s, driving kids to practices and games. And he continued his driving professionally at the Greensburg Yellow Cab Co. after retirement.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Della Mae; his two sisters, Della and Cecilia, and two wives, Pauline and Barbara.
He is survived by his children, Mark Shafer, David Shafer, Paula Hall and Patricia (David) Houpt. He was the loving grandfather to 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service held in Henry’s honor 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Latrobe Alliance Church, 130 Kingston St., Unity Township. Anyone who knew Henry is invited to come and share their wonderful memories with the family.
Vaia Funeral Home Inc., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, (724-468-1177) in charge of arrangements.
