Helena (Gronek) Morton, 109, of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Born April 2, 1911, in Strych Kopeniny, Poland, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Peter Gronek and Josephine (Kendi) Gronek.
Helena was a lifelong member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. She was an avid gardener and loved animals and children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Morton; four sisters, Victoria, Maria, Angela and Rosie; a stepbrother, Stephen, and a step-sister, Stasha.
Helena is survived by two sons, Richard Morton and his wife, Phyllis, of Marietta, Georgia, and Joseph Morton of Latrobe; three daughters, Irene Solick and her husband, James, of Latrobe, Wanda Evancho and her husband, John, of Latrobe, and Donna Jackson of Latrobe; 10 grandchildren, Maria Morton, John Glenn Morton and his wife, Jenny, Richard Randolph Morton and his wife, Cindy, Joseph Morton Jr. and his wife, Theresa, Hope Marie Zulisky, John Michael Evancho Jr. and his wife, Dorothy, Vanessa Lynn Long and her husband, William, Lisa Toth and her husband, Tim, Adrienne Jackson and Robert Jackson; 13 great-grandchildren, April, Amanda, Nathan, Zachary, John Adam, Nicholas, Gabrielle, Alicia, David, Sierra, Joss, Caleb and Ellie, and four great-great grandchildren, Kyle, Mason, Raven and Samantha.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Loyalhanna Care Center and Dr. George Gavin for their wonderful care of “Baba.”
Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org. Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
