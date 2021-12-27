Helen Tutoki Homulka completed her life’s journey peacefully at the amazing age of 104 on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. For the past six years, Helen lived in Blairsville with her niece Helen Soltis Kennedy and her husband, Chuck Kennedy.
Living such a long life, Helen has mourned the loss of many friends and family members to include her husband, Steve Homulka; parents, George Tutoki and Mary (Sedlak) Tutoki; brothers George, Michael and John, and sisters Mary Tutoki McDowell and Ann Tutoki Soltis.
Helen and Steve had no children, but Helen was a mother figure to many. Helen had many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. She could not remember the number of godchildren she sponsored, as there were just too many. Helen leaves a sea of happy tears from all those she loved and who loved her. To have known Helen Homulka is to have loved her.
Everyone can celebrate that Helen had a long and fulfilling life. During Helen’s lifespan, her world endured much: two world wars, two pandemics, unlimited inventions, great medical miracles, and many technological innovations. Helen’s parents raised six children in a two-bedroom patch house that had a coal stove in the kitchen for central heating and no indoor running water or toilet.
Upon turning the age of 12, Helen left her home and family in Bradenville and worked full time as a domestic cook for an affluent family in Pittsburgh. She sent most of her salary home to take care of her parents and her younger sister, Ann. With Helen’s financial support, the family made it through the Great Depression, and her sister Ann graduated from high school.
During World War II, Helen contributed to the war effort working at Stupakoff Manu-facturing (later renamed to Carbor-undum) in Latrobe, earning the prestigious Navy “E” pin. She retired from Carborundum in 1977. Steve and Helen were married in 1965 and lived happily in Bradenville. Helen loved to cook, bake and crochet, and with her large and giving heart, gave everything away. She also liked to host the annual “soup day,” bowl and play canasta. She was the most generous person, and she never uttered an unkind word about anyone. Helen loved God, her faith and her family.
Helen was a lifelong member, and for many years the oldest parishioner, of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville.
Friends are invited to Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to pay their respects to Helen.
The family will conduct their private viewing prior to the public calling hours, but request that visitors still practice COVID guidelines of wearing masks and socially distancing when possible.
The Divine Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. Everyone is asked to please go directly to church.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Contributions in Helen’s memory can be sent to the Byzantine Catholic Seminary, 3605 Perrysville Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15214.
