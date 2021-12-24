Helen T. Homulka, 104, of Bradenville died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Mount Macrina Manor, Uniontown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
