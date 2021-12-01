Helen Semanchek Pottinger, 92, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Dec. 28, 1928, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Helen (Ridilla) Semanchek.
Helen was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. She was a 1946 graduate of Latrobe High School. In her early years, she was employed at Kennametal. Helen enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Duane R. Pottinger; two brothers, Paul and Andrew Semanchek, and her sister, Mary Polochko.
Helen is survived by two sons, Robert W. Pottinger of Mechanicsburg and Randy E. Pottinger of Latrobe; two grand-children, Kimberly Macut and her husband, Keaton, and Melissa Wahbrick and her husband, Shawn; two great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Nicholas Wahbrick, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
