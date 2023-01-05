Helen Saxton Baker, 89, of Ligonier died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
She was born June 5, 1933, in Penn, the daughter of the late William Earl and Bessie Mae (Lusebrink) Saxton.
Updated: January 5, 2023 @ 6:18 am
Helen Saxton Baker, 89, of Ligonier died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
She was born June 5, 1933, in Penn, the daughter of the late William Earl and Bessie Mae (Lusebrink) Saxton.
Helen graduated from Greensburg High School in 1951 and was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Ligonier.
Helen enjoyed cooking, painting with oils, playing the organ and traveling. Upon graduation from high school, Helen was employed as a secretary with Old Republic Insurance in Greensburg. After she married, she was a homemaker and managed the office of her husband’s residential construction business.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Harry, and two brothers, Harry G. Saxton of Ohio and Kenneth E. Saxton of Florida.
She is survived by her daughter, Michele (Frederick) Nincke of Ligonier; granddaughter, Sharon (Mitchell) Farrell, and eight nieces and nephews.
At Mrs. Baker’s request, there will be no public viewing or services.
Private burial at Ligonier Valley Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
The McCabe Funeral Home of Ligonier is assisting the family.
Special thanks to the employees of the Bethlen Home of Ligonier for their excellent care for Helen.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Baker’s memory to the Bethlen Home of the Hungarian Reformed Federation of Ligonier or the Covenant Presbyterian Church of Ligonier, PA 15658.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
