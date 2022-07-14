Helen R. Domurat, 85, of Unity Township died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at home.
She was born April 24, 1937, in Whitney, a daughter of the late Michael J. and Martha (Griffin) Gannon.
Prior to retirement she worked at Mountain View Nursing Center, Unity Township. She was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite. Helen loved to sew and share her projects. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved her dog Gibby.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Domurat Jr.; two brothers, Jack and Michael Gannon, and a sister, Nancy Gannon.
Helen is survived by her children, Vickie Scarci and husband Joe of McMurray, Linda Monzo and husband Ron of Latrobe, Karen Robb and husband Jack of Gibsonia, Marsha Ure and fiancé Tony Tuccillo of Cincinnati, Ohio, Cathy Monzo of Greensburg and John Domurat III and wife Cindy of Latrobe; seven grand-children, Tanya Bowley (Joe), Kristopher Scarci (Jamie Perez), Dominic Monzo (Heather), Marissa Kumar (Sanjay), Nicholas Monzo (Angela), Tyler Robb (Tierney) and Stephanie Scarci; eight great-grandchildren, Carmella, Trip, Charlee, Anika, Soren, Teagan, Blair and William; a sister, Marjorie Conley of Enterprise, Alabama, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday in St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite, with the Rev. Samuel Pinheiro, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Township.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to your favorite charity.
