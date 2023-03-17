Helen Marie Sulkosky, 83, of Greensburg passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Greensburg Care Center, Hempfield Township.
A daughter of Zigmund A. and Catherine B. (Newhouse) Sulkosky, she was born Dec. 21, 1939, in Derry Township, Westmoreland County.
Helen was of the Catholic faith. She worked at Blairsville Machine Products, retiring after 33 years.
She enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and gardening, listening to her favorite musician, Elvis Presley, dancing to polka music and loved watching the Steelers and Pirates.
Surviving are three sisters, Mary Harper (Donald) of Brush Valley, Irene Knesh of Latrobe and Wanda Polo (John) of Derry; a brother, Zigmund A. Sulkosky Jr. (Wanda) of Blairsville; a sister-in-law, Grace Sulkosky of Indiana; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Evelyn Ropp; two brothers, George Sulkosky Sr. and Leroy Sulkosky; brothers-in-law Jack Ropp and John Knesh; a sister-in-law, Patty Sulkosky, and good friend, Kenny Sullinger.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 19, in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 20, in the funeral home with Pastor Steve Hospodar officiating.
The family would like to thank Greensburg Care Center and Bridges Hospice for their care and compassion for Helen and her family.
